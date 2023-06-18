Kiara Advani Shares Precious Father's Day Pictures With Her Dad And Sidharth Malhotra's Dad

Kiara Advani shares nostalgic black and white Father's Day photos

Fans shower love and heartfelt wishes on Kiara's heartwarming tribute to her "darling dads"

Kiara expresses her sentiments and gratitude, hashtagging #Blessedwiththebest

In honor of Father's Day, Kiara Advani took to social media to share black and white photographs featuring her father and Sidharth Malhotra's father. The images appear to be from a wedding celebration, adding a nostalgic touch to the heartfelt tribute.

Kiara Advani, a highly skilled actress in the entertainment industry, frequently shares heartwarming family moments on her Instagram. On Father's Day, she posted black and white photographs featuring her dad and Sidharth Malhotra's dad from their wedding, capturing everyone's interest. Intriguingly, it coincided with Kiara's dad's birthday, adding more significance to the occasion.

Kiara Advani delighted her fans by sharing two black and white photos featuring her 'darling dads' on Father's Day. In the first picture, she can be seen joyfully dancing with her own father, while the second candid shot captures a heartfelt moment as she holds hands with Sidharth Malhotra's dad.

Alongside the pictures, Kiara expressed her sentiments in a heartfelt message,“Happy Birthday Papa…And Happy Father’s Day to my two darling dads…#Blessedwiththebest.”

Kiara's fans expressed their love and sent heartfelt wishes to both her and the fathers featured in the post, showcasing their affectionate support.

A fan wrote, “So sweet sid ke dad ko bhi wish Kiya kiara ek hi Dil hai kitne baar jitogi.” Another one said, “You are really an epitome kiara, a DIL who not discriminate her in Laws...Really You Deserve a Salute...Lots of Love and respect.” Another one wrote, “Fabulous Father-daughter jodi. Happy Father's Day.” The comments section was filled with lots of heart emojis.

Kiara Advani made headlines when it was exclusively reported by Pinkvilla that she has been cast in the highly anticipated film War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. According to the source, the information was disclosed.

“Kiara Advani fits the bill to a T as far as YRF Spy Universe and War 2 is considered. The YRF Spy Universe is a league of all-time blockbuster films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan and the expectation from each movie coming out from this franchise is sky high. Look at the superstars who have graced this universe. It’s the most coveted film universe in India that stars the biggest and the best superstars of the country. Kiara is right now at the top of the heap and Adi taking her for War 2 loudly signifies that.”

At present, Kiara Advani is occupied with the promotion of her upcoming movie 'Satyaprem Ki Katha,' where she shares the screen with Kartik Aaryan. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on June 29th.

3 Kiara expresses her sentiments and gratitude, hashtagging #Blessedwiththebest 3 Kiara Advani shares nostalgic black and white Father's Day photos 3 Fans shower love and heartfelt wishes on Kiara's heartwarming tribute to her "darling dads"











