Nora Fatehi Sets The Internet On Fire In Sparkling Ensemble

Nora Fatehi is a Canadian dancer, actress, and model of Moroccan.

She made her Bollywood debut with the film "Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans" in 2014.

Nora became a household name with her scintillating dance performances in hit songs like "Dilbar."

Nora Fatehi the Bollywood dancer-turned-actress, continues to captivate with her striking presence. Whether she's dazzling audiences with her performances or caught by the paparazzi, this Moroccan beauty knows how to steal the spotlight.

Fatehi's fashion sense is as unique as her name, and her recent night-out ensemble is a testament to her style prowess. Donning a red and gold satin gown featuring a daring thigh-high slit, the Dilbarsensation looked absolutely breathtaking as she posed for the cameras.

She captivates with her striking presence and fashion sense.



With minimal makeup to enhance her striking features, Fatehi opted for soft beach waves in her hair and completed the look with a pair of high heels. Her glittery gown and thigh-high slit exuded an irresistible allure, transforming her into a vision reminiscent of a Greek goddess.

She captioned her post, 'Lets go!! Moments before my performance.'

On the professional front, Fatehi has exciting projects lined up, including Madgaon Express and 100%.