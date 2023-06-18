Pooja Bhatt Joins 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' The Reality Show With Salman Khan

Pooja Bhatt has joined Salman Khan's Bigg Boss OTT 2.

The first episode of Jio Cinema's most watched reality show broadcast yesterday. Bhatt was introduced in the show as 'janta ki awaaz.'

Mahesh Bhatt's daughter is a well-known Bollywood actress. In 2021, she will make her digital debut with the Netflix series Bombay Begums.

Bhatt, 51, was most recently seen in Chup: Revenge of the Artist, in which he co-starred with Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, and Amitabh Bachchan. R. Balki directed the film, which was released on September 23, 2022.

Avinash Sachdev, Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar, Aaliya Siddiqui, Puneet Superstar, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid, Abhishek Malhan, Palak Purswani, and Cyrus Broacha are among the other celebs who have joined the show as contenders.

Bigg Boss OTT 2, hosted by Salman Khan, is now available on Jio Cinema.



