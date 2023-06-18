Saif Ali Khan Receives Hottest Dad Tag From Kareena Kapoor On Father's Day

On Father's Day, Kareena wished Saif on behalf of their children.

Kareena penned a cool note expressing her sentiments for Saif as the "hottest dad."

After Kareena shared the picture, fans and friends flooded the comments section.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, a beloved couple, have always been the epitome of couple goals. On Father's Day, Kareena took the opportunity to wish Saif on behalf of their children, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Showing her admiration, Kareena shared an unseen picture of them and referred to Saif as the 'hottest dad.'

The photo captures Kareena looking stunning in a green shimmery gown with a plunging neckline, while Saif appears dashing in a tuxedo, both complemented by quirky sunglasses. It seems to be from one of their vacations in Switzerland. Along with the picture, Kareena penned a cool note expressing her sentiments for Saif as the 'hottest dad.' She wrote, 'To the Coolest of them All…Happy Father’s Day Gorgeous Man #HottestDAD…#EveryoneAgrees.'

The moment Kareena shared the picture, fans and friends flooded the comments section with their reactions. Saif's sister, Saba Ali Khan, wished him a happy Father's Day, while a fan agreed with Kareena's statement and exclaimed, 'Yes, I agree with you. Happy Father's Day, Saifu.' Another fan wrote, 'Everyone agrees,' and many others filled the comments with red heart and fire emojis.

In the midst of it all, Saif is currently relishing the release of his film Adipurush, in which he stars alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Following mixed reactions, Saif was spotted watching the film with Taimur and Ibrahim Ali Khan at a theatre. Post the screening, they were seen leaving the theatre, and it seemed that his boys thoroughly enjoyed the movie. On the other hand, Kareena is occupied with the shooting of The Crew alongside Kriti and Tabu, as well as Hansal Mehta's untitled project and Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X, which features Vijay Varma and Jaideep Alhawat. Saif, however, is yet to announce his next project after Adipurush.