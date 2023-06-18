Shah Rukh Khan Sends Best Wishes To Daughter Suhana Khan On Archies Trailer Release

Suhana Khan's debut film, The Archies, releases its much-awaited trailer, with Shah Rukh Khan expressing his reaction

Shah Rukh Khan sends heartfelt Father's Day wishes to Suhana as she prepares for her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's film

The film's teaser was unveiled at the Netflix Tudum event

The much-awaited trailer for Suhana Khan's debut film, The Archies, was unveiled on Saturday. Shah Rukh Khan, her father, expressed his reaction to the trailer release.

Shah Rukh Khan sent heartfelt Father's Day wishes to his daughter Suhana as she gears up for her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's film, The Archies. Suhana's acting skills were showcased for the first time in the film's teaser, which was revealed at the Netflix Tudum event in Sao Paulo.

In his message of congratulations on Suhana's debut, Shah Rukh expressed his wishes by saying, “On Father’s Day - here’s wishing the best to my baby… all the babies… and Tiger Baby… for #TheArchies!” He also shared the teaser.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan adored his heartwarming gesture.“#HappyFathersDay @iamsrk sir. Thank u for being the best father in the world for ur childern & giving them all the love & being thier biggest inspiration. U r not the only the biggest megastar but also the biggest superhero in ur childern’s life. LOVE U GOD SRK,” wrote one fan. “Happy Father’s Day sweet dad. Love to you and your family,” commented another.

The Archies is an upcoming live-action musical film inspired by the beloved American comics of the same name. Netflix will be releasing the movie, which is described as a coming-of-age tale set in the fictional hill station of Riverdale, introducing a new generation in India to the iconic teenage characters.

The 1.16-minute trailer made its debut during Netflix's live global event, Tudum, which took place in Sao Paulo, Brazil. With a live audience of over 10,000, the trailer received enthusiastic cheers and applause on late Saturday night.

On Father’s Day - here’s wishing the best to my baby… all the babies… and Tiger Baby… for #TheArchies! pic.twitter.com/ocppa6Rq8k — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 18, 2023









3 The film's teaser was unveiled at the Netflix Tudum event 3 Suhana Khan's debut film, The Archies, releases its much-awaited trailer, with Shah Rukh Khan expressing his reaction 3 Shah Rukh Khan sends heartfelt Father's Day wishes to Suhana as she prepares for her Bollywood debut in Zoya Akhtar's film

'Are you ready to go back in time? Welcome to the Archies,' Akhtar shared the trailer of her movie on her official Instagram account, and the lead cast was subsequently introduced on stage by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, known for her role in the Netflix series Never Have I Ever.

During the Tudum event, the cast members, including Dot (Ethel Muggs), Agastya Nanda (Archie Andrews), Khushi Kapoor (Betty Cooper), Mihir Ahuja (Jughead Jones), Suhana Khan (Veronica Lodge), Vedang Raina (Reggie Mantle), and Yuvraj Menda (Dilton Doiley), graced the stage to deliver a performance of the song 'Sunoh.'

The Archies is a nostalgic musical set in 1964, delving into the lives of Riverdale's beloved group of teenagers, including Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton. Through the perspective of the distinctive Anglo-Indian community, the story explores themes of friendship, independence, romance, emotional turmoil, and youthful defiance.







