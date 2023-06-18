Shivangi Joshi Opens Up About Unique Role In Barsaatein

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, popular television actors.

They collaborate for the first time on the upcoming show "Barsaatein,".

Produced by Ekta Kapoor, "Barsaatein" has garnered attention prior to its release.

Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, popular television actors, are set to collaborate for the first time on the upcoming show 'Barsaatein,' which will premiere on television. Fans are eagerly anticipating the fresh on-screen pairing of these actors, and there has been a significant buzz surrounding the show ever since its announcement. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, 'Barsaatein' has garnered attention prior to its release.

In an interaction with ETimes, Shivangi Joshi shared some insights about her character in the show. The recently released promo of 'Barsaatein' offered a glimpse into what viewers can expect. Shivangi portrays the role of Aradhna, a journalist, exuding a girl-next-door charm with her cute looks and grounded personality. Describing her character, Shivangi said, 'Aradhna is an optimistic, strong-headed individual who is determined to achieve her goals in life. She works for Reyaansh, played by Kushal Tandon, and the plot revolves around the theme of girls falling for boys who tend to break their hearts. Reyaansh is not a bad guy, but he has a history of breaking hearts. I am eagerly looking forward to this role as it is quite different from the characters I have played in my previous projects.'

Shivangi further revealed that she finds similarities between herself and her character in real life. She shares Aradhna's determination and ambition, striving to focus and achieve great things in her own life. Additionally, Shivangi expressed her desire to portray relatable characters on screen, ones that viewers can easily connect with.

3 Produced by Ekta Kapoor, "Barsaatein" has garnered attention prior to its release. 3 Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, popular television actors. 3 They collaborate for the first time on the upcoming show "Barsaatein,".

Kushal Tandon, known for his appearances in popular television shows like 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai' and 'Beyhadh,' as well as his participation in reality shows such as 'Nach Baliye 5' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 5,' is set to bring his talent to 'Barsaatein' alongside Shivangi Joshi.

Shivangi rose to fame overnight after her successful stint in Rajan Shahi's long-running show 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai,' where she portrayed a prominent character for six years, earning immense popularity and success.

Fans eagerly await the premiere of 'Barsaatein' to witness the chemistry between Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon, as they embark on this new project together.