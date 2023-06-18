Swara Bhasker Flaunts Her Baby Belly At Mumbai Airport

Swara Bhasker at Mumbai Airport on a Saturday afternoon.

Swara Bhasker, the talented actress known for her role in the film "Veere Di Wedding".

Swara Bhasker announced her marriage to political activist Fahad Ahmad.

Swara Bhasker, the talented actress known for her role in the film 'Veere Di Wedding,' recently announced that she and her husband Fahad Zirar Ahmad are expecting their first child. On June 6, Swara took to Instagram to share the wonderful news, accompanied by stunning pictures of herself and Fahad, where she proudly showcased her baby bump. The couple expressed their excitement about embracing parenthood and revealed that they are eagerly anticipating the arrival of their baby in October.

Recently, the paparazzi spotted Swara Bhasker at Mumbai Airport on a Saturday afternoon. Accompanied by her husband Fahad Zirar Ahmad, he came to see her off. Swara's radiant glow was unmistakable as she flaunted her beautiful baby bump. In a video shared by the paparazzi, Swara is seen wearing a stylish bodycon black mini dress with three-quarter sleeves and a collared V-neck. She completed her outfit with brown and beige sneakers and accessorized simply with hoop earrings. As she made her way to the departure gate, she proudly displayed her baby bump. Fahad was dressed in a black shirt, white pants, and sported dark sunglasses. He bid Swara goodbye before she entered the gate, and the couple shared a tender kiss on the cheek and a quick hug. The video capturing this heartwarming moment is available below for you to watch.

When Swara Bhasker initially announced her pregnancy on Instagram, she shared a series of pictures alongside Fahad Ahmad. Swara looked radiant in a pink dress that elegantly showcased her baby bump as she posed alongside her loving husband. In her caption, she expressed her gratitude and excitement, mentioning how their prayers had been answered all at once. Swara added hashtags like #comingsoon, #Family, #Newarrival, #gratitude, and #octoberbaby to convey the joyous news to her fans and followers.

3 Swara Bhasker announced her marriage to political activist Fahad Ahmad. 3 Swara Bhasker at Mumbai Airport on a Saturday afternoon. 3 Swara Bhasker, the talented actress known for her role in the film "Veere Di Wedding".

In February 2023, Swara Bhasker announced her marriage to political activist Fahad Ahmad. The couple officially registered their marriage in court in January 2023, followed by a grand celebration in March. Since then, their journey together has continued to be filled with milestones and blessings, with the upcoming arrival of their first child being the most significant one.

We wish Swara Bhasker and Fahad Zirar Ahmad all the happiness and joy as they embark on this new chapter of their lives, eagerly anticipating the arrival of their October baby.