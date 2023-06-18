Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma's Steamy Pre-Lust Stories 2 Photos

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been making headlines since rumors of their relationship.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia have been making headlines since rumors of their relationship began, and they recently confirmed their status, leaving fans delighted. Now, the couple is all set to showcase their sizzling chemistry on-screen in the upcoming movie Lust Stories 2. Following the release of the teaser, fans have been eagerly awaiting the second installment of this critically acclaimed anthology film. The star-studded cast includes Kajol, Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Neena Gupta, and others. The makers have been releasing several promotional videos, which fans are thoroughly enjoying. In a recent promotional video, the lovebirds Tamannaah and Vijay are seen together, setting the internet ablaze.

Netflix India's official Instagram page shared a couple of pictures of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma as part of the promotional campaign for Lust Stories 2. In the photos, the couple is seen twinning in black, hinting at the scorching chemistry they will display on-screen. The post's clever caption asks the question, 'This time, who will conquer Vijay? Love or Lust?'

Vijay Varma opened up about his relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia, expressing that he is currently in a blissful space both personally and professionally. Reflecting on their journey together, he shared that he hails from Hyderabad and moved to Mumbai for work, while Tamannaah is from Mumbai and went to Hyderabad for her career. This common trajectory has brought them together, and Vijay emphasized the love they share.

The anticipation for Lust Stories 2 continues to grow, and fans eagerly await the release of the movie to witness the captivating performances of the talented cast, including the electrifying chemistry between Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia.