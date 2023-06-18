Twinkle Khanna Shares An Appreciation Post For Husband Akshay Kumar

Twinkle Khanna surprises Akshay Kumar with heartfelt Father's Day message on Instagram

Actor Akshay Kumar received a delightful surprise from his wife, Twinkle Khanna, on Sunday. Taking to Instagram, the writer and former actor shared a picture of Akshay without a shirt and wrote a heartfelt message for him on Father's Day.

In Twinkle's post, she expressed “Some of the reasons for marrying Mr. K revolved around knowing he would be a great father after watching him deal with his family, the other was the hope that my future children inherit some of his fine genes. And looking at him in his fifties, I would say that his children are lucky if they have inherited half of their genetic material from him. Happy Father's Day to a man who always puts his family ahead of himself.”

Twinkle was dressed in a vibrant top and complemented her look with eyeglasses, while Akshay appeared without a shirt in the photo.

Akshay responded to her post, stating, “Love you for this Tina. Since you have assigned me the genetic department for looks, I trust you with the intellect in our kids. Make them read loads of books :)”

The public display of affection between the couple on Instagram also drew reactions from their fans. “Ye baate ghar me bhi ho skti hai (You can chat about this at home too). Apart from joke nice to watch good conversation between both of you,” said one person. Another praised the couple saying, “All in one pair of bollywood industry.” “Lovely Couple. both are my favorite @akshaykumar sir @twinklerkhanna mam,” wrote one fan.

In 2001, Twinkle decided to step away from her acting career after appearing in a series of movies. In 2015, she ventured into writing and published her debut book, 'Mrs Funnybones.' Two years later, she released a collection of stories titled 'The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad,' and the following year, she published another book called 'Pyjamas Are Forgiving.'

Akshay Kumar has commenced shooting for Hera Pheri 3, where he will reunite with Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty. Additionally, he has projects like Oh My God 2 and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan lined up.

