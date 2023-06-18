Suhana Khan Shines In The Enchanting Teaser Of Her Debut Film 'The Archies'

Suhana Khan's debut film 'The Archies' has released its official teaser.

The Archies is an Indian adaptation of a popular American comic series.

The musical film is set in Riverdale in 1964.

The teaser for Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies has been released.

Because Zoya Akhtar's directorial picture is expected to air on Netflix shortly, its first official teaser was released yesterday at the Tudum Festival 2023 in Brazil.

Suhana's film is a fitting tribute to the 1960s. It is an Indian adaptation of one of the most well-known American comic series. The movie's teaser demonstrates that the director and her team worked hard to create the most flawless rendition of the show.

All of the cast members performed admirably, including SRK's daughter Suhana, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor.

Meanwhile, some rookies in the film, such as Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina, have managed to appear great in their roles.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara director posted the official teaser on Instagram with the comment, 'Are you ready to go back in time?' 'Hello and welcome to The Archies.'

The musical film The Archies, set in Riverdale in 1964, provides a peek of pop culture. According to Pinkvilla, it contains an element that will not only amuse comic lovers but also entertain people who are new to this realm.



