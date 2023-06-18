Balochistan Budget For FY 2023-24 To Be Presented Tomorrow

The budget will be presented by Finance Minister Zamrak Achakzai.

QUETTA: The Balochistan government will present the budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 tomorrow(Monday).

The budget will be presented by Provincial Finance Minister Zamrak Khan Achakzai.

Sources said the budget will be more than Rs 750 billion with a deficit of Rs 150 billion. The Balochistan government has allocated Rs 250 billion for development.

More than Rs 500 billion have been earmarked for non-developmental expenses in the budget. Balochistan will get Rs 480 rupees from the straight transfers and devisable pool.

The provincial government allocated Rs 90 billion the most for education while Rs 60 billion has been earmarked for the health sector. The government has allocated Rs 53 billion have been kept for peace and order in the province.

Similarly, Rs one billion for the endowment fund while Rs 5.8 billion was allocated for health cards.However, no new tax is being levied in the budget.

The Balochistan government has decided to increase the salaries of government employees on the patron of the federal government.

Earlier, the Balochistan government had postponed the presentation of the provincial budget for the financial year 2023.

The budget was scheduled to be presented on 16 June 2023, in the provincial assembly.

The date for the budget an­nouncement was extended as MPAs and ministers belonging to differ­ent political parties had suggested new development schemes in the budget, sources in the Finance Department said.



