Dubai Police Provides Free Car Repairs To Select Residents

Dubai Police has recently announced the availability of a service called 'On the Go,' through which motorists involved in minor accidents or incidents with an unknown party can receive assistance, as stated in a Friday advisory.

Dubai Police has teamed up with Autopro, a well-known car repair shop situated at Enoc stations, to offer this expedited service to the residents of the emirate.

Previously, Enoc stations facilitated minor accident reports for drivers, but now they can conveniently proceed with necessary repairs immediately after completing the required paperwork. This streamlined process eliminates the need for drivers to visit multiple locations for reporting and repairs.

After obtaining a minor accident report at an Enoc station, drivers can directly visit the Autopro shop. There, the damaged vehicle will be transported to an authorized workshop, where skilled professionals will conduct the necessary repairs.

After the repairs are finished, the vehicle will be delivered directly to the driver's residence. This comprehensive service guarantees a prompt and convenient car repair experience, minimizing any delays or inconveniences for the drivers.

A notable highlight of this new service is that it is provided at no cost to specific residents. Seniors, individuals with disabilities, and pregnant women qualify for free car repairs under this program.

For drivers who don't meet the eligibility criteria mentioned earlier, they can still take advantage of the service for a fee of AED 150.