Gas Supply Into SNGPL From Wali Field Begins

A major development in addressing the energy crisis occurred after gas supply into the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited had been added from the newly-discovered Wali gas field in district Lakki Marwat of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

The Oil and Gas Development Corporation (OGDCL) discovered the Wali gas field last year.

On the instructions of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division), Sui Northern laid a pipeline on an emergency basis for the supply of discovered gas.

SNGPL spokesperson stated that due to the efforts of the Sui Northern Board and the current management, the pipeline was completed ahead of schedule.

A 66 km long pipeline had been laid down to bring gas into the system, while an initial gas supply of 10 mmcfd started from the Wali gas field.

Besides, up to 20 mmcfd of natural gas supply is expected from the field in the future; the spokesman said.

Added that the Sui Northern will provide all kinds of support for the government's vision to end the energy crisis.