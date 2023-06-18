Kia Plans To Launch A High-performance Luxury Sedan By 2025

Kia plans to introduce the high-performance executive sedan GT1, following the Stinger in the mid-size segment.

Hyundai-Kia's advanced architecture extends beyond the GT1, exceeding the capabilities of the E-GMP platform.

Kia will continue offering current electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles until 2025, aligning with the launch of the new model.

Kia aims to build on its electric vehicle (EV) progress by introducing a high-performance executive sedan known as the 'GT1'. This EV is expected to occupy the mid-size segment, succeeding the Stinger model.

There are speculations that the upcoming Kia GT1 will be classified as an E-segment vehicle, positioning it as a direct rival to the Tesla Model S and Mercedes-Benz EQE.

The GT1 EV from Kia will be built on the new eM platform and will be equipped with a powerful 113.2-kilowatt-hour battery pack. This larger battery capacity sets it apart from competitors like the Mercedes-Benz EQS, Tesla Model S, and Kia EV9, enabling the GT1 to achieve an impressive range of 800 kilometers on a full charge.

While Hyundai and Kia have not confirmed anything, there is speculation that multiple models of the GT1 will be offered, each with varying powertrain outputs. Rumors suggest that there will be single- and dual-motor versions, with the range-topping model potentially boasting an impressive 603 horsepower.

If true, this would make it the most powerful production vehicle ever released by Kia, surpassing the EV6 GT. However, it is important to approach these claims with some skepticism until official confirmation is provided.

Hyundai-Kia's advanced architecture will have applications beyond the GT1 project, with modularity expected to surpass the E-GMP platform. Kia will continue to offer its existing electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles until 2025, coinciding with the launch of this new model. Although the automaker has no immediate plans for plug-in hybrid vehicles, the strong demand for them is ensuring their presence in the market for the time being.