Shell Company Not Closing Down Business In Pakistan, Clarifies Ishaq Dar

Ishaq Dar reaffirmed resolve to make International payments on time.

He said payments to two Chinese banks were due this week.

He said Shell was not closing business but selling shares in Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Ishaq Dar reaffirmed the firm resolve of the government to ensure international payments on time in order to fulfill all the commitments.

3 He said Shell was not closing business but selling shares in Pakistan. 3 Ishaq Dar reaffirmed resolve to make International payments on time. 3 He said payments to two Chinese banks were due this week.

Addressing a press conference, the finance minister said that all the arrangements for due payment during the months of May and June were in place, which would also have no impact on foreign exchange reserves held with local commercial banks and the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The minister said that payments from two Chinese banks including $1 billion to China Development Bank and $300 million to Bank of China were due by end of the current month.

He said the adoption of formal payment process usually takes time, sometimes months, and to simplify the procedures, the Ministry of Finance initiated negotiations with both banks to make payments last week.

Ishaq Dar further informed that the government has paid $1 billion to China Development Bank and $300 million to the Bank of China without any extra charges. The payment to China Development Bank was made on June 12 and under the understanding between both countries, the Chinese banks will pay back this amount to Pakistan on Friday, he added.

The minister said that another payment amounting to $300 million was also made on Friday, adding that this payment would also be received by Pakistan within the next three to four days, he added.

The finance minister further said that all the arrangements for the payment of $1 billion, which was state-to-state payments between both countries, were also finalized and matters were in order.

Shell not shutting down

About the rumors regarding the winding-up of business by Shell company, the minister said that the Company was not closing its business from Pakistan.

He said the company intends to divert its share to another foreign direct investor, which would have no impact on its business operations and not it was shifting its capital abroad.

He informed that Shell was not only operating in Pakistan but was also running its business in many other countries and intends to revise its business plan. He said the company was legally bound to take the government into confidence about its plans.

He added that Shell is selling its shares to another international investor and its business will continue and no one will be deprived of their livelihood.







