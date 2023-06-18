Amber Heard Reveals Insights Into Her Role In 'In The Fire'

Amber Heard moved to Spain with her daughter.

She wanted to raise her daughter in a place with less public attention and more privacy. However, when talking to Spanish photographers, she mentioned that she is not leaving the movie industry and has some upcoming projects.

Amber Heard, who recently announced her comeback to Hollywood, is going to appear at the 69th Taormina Film Festival. She will be talking about her role as a psychiatrist in a movie called 'In The Fire.' Here's everything you need to know about it.

Amber Heard is getting ready to make a comeback after her legal battle with Johnny Depp.

She will be attending the important 69th Taormina Film Festival for her new movie called 'In The Fire.' The film is directed by Conor Allyn and also stars Eduardo Noriego.

While talking about her much-anticipated upcoming movie, Amber Heard said that she was really excited. She said, “In the Fire allowed me to explore a captivating character and delve into a thrilling storyline. I am thrilled to share this unique project with audiences,” reported Marca.



















