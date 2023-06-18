Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Kids Urge Her To End Custody Battle

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

They have been engaged in a heated custody battle over their six children.

The former couple's relationship has recently appeared to be less contentious.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce is very complicated and causing distress for their children. The kids are urging their parents to stop fighting over custody and find a solution that will bring peace to the family.

3 The former couple's relationship has recently appeared to be less contentious. 3 Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed for divorce in 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. 3 They have been engaged in a heated custody battle over their six children.

Fans around the world were shocked on September 20, 2016, when they learned that Angelina Jolie had filed for divorce from Brad Pitt after being married for only two years.

Jolie cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce and requested physical custody of their children, including Maddox (21), Pax (19), Zahara (18), Shiloh (17), and twins Knox and Vivienne (14).

In November of the same year, Pitt responded by asking for joint legal and physical custody of their six children. Since then, their relationship has been characterized by a difficult custody dispute, although tensions have somewhat eased in recent months.





Who was granted physical custody of the children in late September?

In late September, Jolie and Pitt reached a temporary custody arrangement. They both agreed to participate in counseling, and Pitt agreed to undergo drug and alcohol testing.

?A month later, a judge approved a custody agreement granting Jolie physical custody of all six children. Pitt was allowed therapeutic visitations determined by the family's therapist, based on the children's well-being. However, they later got involved in a complicated custody dispute as Pitt wanted to spend more time with the kids.















