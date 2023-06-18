Emily Blunt 'intimidated' By Fashion, 'It's Just Not My World!'

Emily Blunt feels “intimidated” by fashion.

The ‘Oppenheimer’ actress “adores” clothes and dressing up but she admitted she often feels “on the outside” of the industry.

She told Britain’s Harper’s Bazaar magazine: “I adore fashion but it’s not really my world. It can be quite an intimidating crowd, and I sometimes feel a bit on the outside of it.'

However, when it comes to attending the yearly Met Gala, the 40-year-old actress feels at ease because there is always a theme that she and other celebrities can follow.

She said: 'I love that everyone there is playing a role, so it becomes less self-reflective and more performative.'

In her acting career, the star of 'Devil Wears Prada' is determined not to be away from home for more than two weeks at a time. This decision is aimed at providing stability for her two daughters, Hazel (nine years old) and Violet (seven years old), and her husband, John Krasinski.

She said: 'Because even though they’re hardy, and they’re used to this strange life, it’s still rough on them when I have to go away…

“There are cornerstones of the girls’ day that I don’t want to compromise on – like, will you wake me up, take me to school, pick me up and put me to bed?

'And I just want to be able to say, yes, yes, yes. It’s such an exhale for me to be able to do that.'



