Jacqueline Durran Says Ryan Gosling's Ken Costumes Were Ignored

Jacqueline Durran, the costume designer for the upcoming Barbie film, shared insights into the costume choices for Ken and Barbie.

In an interview, Durran revealed that Ryan Gosling's Ken costumes took a backseat compared to the suits designed for Margot Robbie's Barbie, as she is the main character.

Durran explained that Ken's role in the movie primarily revolved around the beach, resulting in a wardrobe mainly consisting of retro sportswear. Due to the specific requirements, the production team had to import a significant amount of sportswear from dealers in America.

According to Durran, Ken is seen as a subsidiary character to Barbie, and his style was influenced by Barbie's various looks. For example, the rollerblading look in the real world was influenced by Hot Skatin' Barbie, and Ken had his own version of it.

In other Barbie-related news, production designer Sarah Greenwood revealed that the use of pink in the Barbie film was so extensive that it led to a shortage of the fluorescent shade of Rosco paint worldwide.

This highlights the film's commitment to incorporating the iconic pink color associated with Barbie into various aspects of the production.

The Barbie film, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is set to hit theaters on July 21.















