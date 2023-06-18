Johnny Depp Discusses Cannes Return In BTS Video

Johnny Depp's comeback to the entertainment industry.

Cannes entry faces criticism over Amber Heard trial.

He expressed hope that he would regain his "lost" grandeur after recent scandals.

Following his controversial US trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp's comeback to the entertainment sector with his Cannes entry came under intense criticism.

According to insider, photographer Greg Williams has already posted a fresh BTS video of the contentious actor discussing his comeback to the movie business at the renowned festival.

Depp remarked to the illustrious festival by saying, 'Walking up the steps at the event, I've done that a several times with different films over many years.

It's pretty lovely, but when you're on the receiving end, you just feel *** exposed at first.

Additionally, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor denied that he was making a 'comeback,' claiming that he had never left Hollywood.

3 He expressed hope that he would regain his "lost" grandeur after recent scandals. 3 Johnny Depp's comeback to the entertainment industry. 3 Cannes entry faces criticism over Amber Heard trial.

'I mean, you call it whatever you want, you could make it whatever you want but comeback? I mean, you have to go away to come back,' Depp continued. 'I didn't go nowhere. Maybe I was not thought of or looked at or allowed to be looked at.'

The megastar expressed hope that he would regain his 'lost' grandeur after recent scandals severely damaged his career and image.

'People can hit the bottom many times,' adding, 'You can drop straight to the bottom a billion *** times, but if you're lucky enough to find the basement, you're alright, you know?'

