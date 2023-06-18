Kanye West Sought Australian Wife Before Meeting Bianca Censori

Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage is reportedly thriving.

But new allegations suggest he was courting Australian women before getting married.

The rapper wanted to be his new wife's Australian, according to Marca.

Although Kanye West and Bianca Censori's marriage is running strong as the wind, a fresh allegation has surfaced that the rapper was courting Australian women prior to getting hitched.

The rapper wanted to be his new wife's Australian, according to Marca, who said that the hip-hop musician was on the audition for his new wife.

Mikaela Testa, an Australian model for OnlyFans, then reported to the White Fox After Hours show that the hitmaker for The Life of Pablo had slipped into her direct message.

I don't want to say this, the Australian influencer said as she revealed specifics of the event. Yoni West. I've received a direct message from Kanye West. He sent me a 'Hello' DM. Now that he's married, I feel confident mentioning his name. I obtained his phone number. he was WhatsApped.

That was the extent of it. He afterwards started dating an Australian woman and messaged another Australian female who was a friend of mine. Perhaps he was corresponding with Australian women at the time. He desires a female Australian.

According to body language expert Judi James, Ye and Yeezy architect are a 'perfect match' since the father-of-four sees her as his 'status equal.'

'Kanye's body language with Bianca signals what seems to be a first for the producer and fashion guru,' adding, 'In previous relationships, he's adopted a variety of poses, from moody, cool and sulking to more sensual or sexual bosting displays, but with Bianca here, his body language looks almost suspiciously normal,' the expert toldThe Mirror.

'Kanye isn't putting her on some virtual pedestal as he did with Kim or acting as though he's on a hot but temporary date,' the 60-year-old continued. 'He seems to have found his perfect match in body language terms, and the like-bodied poses should imply like-minded thinking, too.'