Stranger Things Approaches, Linda Hamilton Was Cast

For the conclusion of Strange Things' last season, Linda Hamilton will join the cast.

The news was made at the yearly Tudum fan celebration for Netflix. The US actor will be seen in action, but the specifics of his part are unknown since the show's makers choose to keep quiet.

Although the 66-year-old is most known for her work in the Terminator series, her career also includes appearances in films like Children of the Corn and the television series Beauty and the Beast, which helped her earn nominations for two Golden Globe Awards and an Emmy.

Hamilton is an intriguing new hire from the enduring '80s era for Stranger Things.

Others included Cary Elwes, Robert Englund, Winona Ryder, Matthew Modine, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, and Sean Astin.

The Duffers Brothers stated in February of last year that they were ending the popular science fiction series and that the fifth season will be its final.

However, the Upside Down universe will grow as a new Stranger Things animated series and live-action spinoff are in development.