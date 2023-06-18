T.J. Holmes 'dodges' His Commitment,' Which Aggravates Amy Robach

Amy Robach is dissatisfied with T.J. Holmes for delaying their nuptials.

Causing her to lose her dream job and strain her relationship with her two kids.

The 45-year-old has fuelled marriage rumors by spotted looking for a ring for her boyfriend's 50th birthday.

According to reports, Amy Robach is dissatisfied with T.J. Holmes for delaying their impending nuptials.

'Amy blew up her entire life to be with T.J.,' a tipster tattled toRadarOnline.

'She got fired from her dream job. She left her husband of 12 years and strained her relationship with her two kids — and she doesn't even have a ring to show for it. With T.J. unable to take the relationship to the next step, she's getting cold feet herself.'

The 45-year-old fuelled marriage rumors in February when he was spotted looking for a ring for her boyfriend's 50th birthday.

'She wants him free so they can get married and prove to everyone how serious their relationship is,' an insider spilled to the gossip outlet.

The relationship between T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach is still as strong as the wind, but Andrew Shue, Amy Robach's estranged husband, may have finally found someone else.

Shue's famous sister Elisabeth Shue gave the anecdotal proof when she gushed to Page Six, 'He is awesome,' and added, 'He is doing really good.'

Strong stiffness between the former couple predated this apparent emotional distance from the Melrose Place alum.

The 56-year-old was forced to put up with his anchor wife's purported infidelity and later, her persistent PDAs with a new partner.

'It's like being a member of a very small, exclusive club,' an insider snitched toUs Weekly.

'After Amy was caught cheating, almost everyone associated with the show reached out to Andrew. He's a good guy, a class act.'

'He doesn't dump his friends. He holds on to people — which makes what Amy did to him worse!'