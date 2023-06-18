Tom Holland Faces Negative Reviews For The Crowded Room

Tom Holland, known for his Super-Hit credits.

Faces negative reviews for his series The Crowded Room.

Despite acknowledging some positive comments and respecting critics' viewpoints.

Tom Holland has a career full of super-hit credits to his name, making it difficult for him to receive negative reviews for his series The Crowded Room.

The Spider-Man actor said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that it is difficult to deal with the unfavorable reviews, saying, 'It was a kick in the teeth,' adding, 'Rolling over, looking up the reviews, and then all of a sudden I was like, 'Wow. That's a bad review.' Sometimes there's a redeeming quality in there. There was nothing.'

The young actor acknowledged some positive remarks while also expressing his optimism for the program and respect for critics' viewpoints.

'There will be good ones,' he said. 'There will be. I try to have a healthy outlook on all that sort of stuff and respected everyone's opinion.'

The repetitiveness of the program and its inability to construct a compelling tale, however, drew the ire of the critics.

'What restricts and ultimately feels 'The Crowded Room' isn't just one poor decision,' IndieWire'sreviewer Ben Travers penned.

'Far too long and visually repetitive, the 10-episode limited series starring Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried doesn't have the dramatic heft needed to justify its length, nor is its narrative crafted carefully enough to build proper momentum.'

'Holland's lead performance is solid, though irreparably hampered by the story's structure, and Seyfried's is a tad sharper, though that could be because she's able to do more with less.'