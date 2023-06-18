England Cricketer Moeen Ali Guilty Of ICC Code Violation

He will be fined 25 percent of his match fees

Moeen's most recent Test appearance was against India

Moeen Ali, the versatile cricketer from England, has been found guilty of violating the ICC Code of Conduct during the ongoing first Test against Australia at Edgbaston.

As a consequence, he will be fined 25 percent of his match fees.

Moeen, aged 36, was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which pertains to actions that are considered contrary to the spirit of the game. The incident occurred during the 89th over of Australia's first innings when Moeen was observed applying a substance to his bowling hand while fielding.

The 36-year-old confessed to his wrongdoing and agreed to the punishment imposed by Andy Pycroft, a member of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

Violation of Level 1 regulations results in a minimum punishment of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent deduction from the player's match fee, and the addition of one or two demerit points to their record.

Previously, Moeen shared details about his discussion with the captain of the English team, Ben Stokes, and how a single-word message convinced him to reconsider his retirement and participate in the Ashes series.

“Stokes sent me a message saying ‘Ashes?’ I responded with ‘LOL,” Moeen revealed in a press conference on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old expressed that he would have only been convinced to end his retirement from Test cricket by Stokes.

Moeen added that he had no knowledge of Jack Leach's injury and believed that Stokes was joking when he heard the news.

“Then the news came through and I had a chat with him,” he said. “That was it. It’s the Ashes. To be part of it would be amazing.'

Moeen is currently participating for England in the opening Ashes Test held at Edgbaston. During the first innings, he contributed 18 runs off 17 deliveries with the bat and made a significant impact by dismissing Travis Head and Cameroon Green, taking two crucial wickets.

Having made his Test debut in 2014, Moeen's most recent Test appearance was against India at the Oval in September 2021.

It's important to note that the all-rounder has accumulated 2,914 runs in 64 Test matches, maintaining an average of 28.29. Additionally, he has taken 195 wickets using his off-spin bowling.







