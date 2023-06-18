Javed Miandad Says 'Pakistan Team Is Better Than India'

He also criticized the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Miandad strongly emphasized that Pakistan's cricket is superior

Javed Miandad, the renowned Pakistani cricketer and 1992 World Cup winner, recently expressed his belief that the Pakistan team and its players surpass their Indian counterparts.

He also criticized the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, stating that he will eventually face opposition from his own citizens.

Miandad, who is 66 years old, reminisced about the historical India-Pakistan cricket series and criticized India's conduct, particularly mentioning the policies implemented by Modi.

“It has always been like this, one year we’d play there, and the next year they’d visit us. Sports is something that unites people. It is used to build relations between two countries,” Miandad said while talking media in Karachi.

“India’s behaviour is not acceptable. Especially, Modi, the day will come when their own people will beat him because he is going in a different direction. You cannot change your neighbours.”

Miandad, aged 66, suggested that Pakistan should decline to play cricket matches in India unless India reciprocates by playing matches in Pakistan.

“If it was up to me I would simply refuse. India are supposed to come and play cricket in Pakistan,” he added.

Miandad strongly emphasized that Pakistan's cricket is superior to that of India and expressed a belief that there is no need to be concerned about the Indian cricket team.

“If it was me, I would say get lost. We are better than them. Our cricket is better than them. We are producing talents that are making their name in the entire world,” he concluded.

Pakistan's tentative World Cup schedule

October 6 - vs Qualifier in Hyderabad

October 12 - vs Qualifier in Hyderabad

October 15 - vs India in Ahmedabad

October 20 - vs Australia in Bengaluru

October 23 - vs Afghanistan in Chennai

October 27 - vs South Africa in Chennai

October 31 - vs Bangladesh in Kolkata

November 5 - vs New Zealand Bengaluru

November 12 - vs England in Kolkata