Mohammad Rizwan Embarks On Sacred Hajj Journey

Rizwan will be performing Hajj with his mother and wife this year

Shaheen Shah Afridi will also be returning to the Test squad

Mohammad Rizwan, the wicketkeeper-batsman for Pakistan, along with his family members, has left for the Hajj pilgrimage from Islamabad.

It has been reported that Rizwan will be performing Hajj with his mother and wife this year, with his wife having already started the journey.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had granted Rizwan an exemption from the ongoing training camp in Lahore, and he is expected to join the camp in Karachi during the first week of July in preparation for the Test tour against Sri Lanka.

In addition to Rizwan, the captain of the Pakistan team, Babar Azam, will also be going for Hajj with his mother, and he is scheduled to leave for his spiritual journey soon.

According to the Federal Minister for Religious Affairs, Mufti Abdul Shakoor, approximately 179,210 Pakistani pilgrims will be performing Hajj this year. Earlier this year, during Ramadan, Babar Azam, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, and other national cricketers performed Umrah.

Pakistan's next international series is scheduled to take place in mid-July when they will be playing two Tests in Sri Lanka.

The PCB has recently announced a 16-member squad for the series, including young players Mohammad Hurraira and Aamer Jamal, who have received their maiden Test call-up.

Shaheen Shah Afridi will also be returning to the Test squad as Pakistan gears up to start the third cycle of the ICC World Test Championship in Sri Lanka next month.

Pakistan squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood

Expected schedule

First Test – July 16-20

Second Test – July 24-28