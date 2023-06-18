Number Of Pakistanis Travelling Illegaly To Europe, Other Countries Has Multiplied: Sources

At least 20,000 to 25,000 Pakistanis travel illegally from Pakistan to Europe and other countries every year, and in the last few years, this number has reached 35,000 to 40,000, Bol News reported quoting sources as saying.

The increase in the number of Pakistani illegal immigrants is due to the bad economic conditions of the country, the increase in poverty and unemployment, the lack of adequate opportunities for education and the injustice of the state, the sources said.

Most illegal immigrants belong to Azad Kashmir, Gujarat, Jhelum, Sahiwal, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Hyderabad and Quetta, they said.

Illegal Pakistani migrants often become victims of border guards, harsh weather conditions, shipwrecks or compensation disputes with illegal agents during their journeys, the sources said. Pakistani illegal immigrants mostly use route from Balochistan province via Iran and Turkey to Greece and Italy etc., the sources said.

“Pakistanis, Afghans, Bangladeshis and many other countries in the region also use this route to illegally go to Europe,” the International Organisation for Migration report said.

Illegal migrants use three routes from Pakistan to Europe, Middle East and Australia, reported the IOM. Balochistan, Iran and Turkey are the most used routes from Pakistan to Europe illegally, it added.

Apart from the Taftan border area of ??Pakistan and Iran, the secret routes of Mandbalu and Pashin are used on this route, the IOM said.

According to the IOM report, organized groups involved in illegal migration of people extort millions of rupees from migrants for everything from preparing fake documents to land, sea and air travel.

Those traveling to Australia from Pakistan arrive legally in Malaysia or Thailand, from there, they are illegally transported by land or sea routes first to Indonesia and then to Australia by sea, the sources said.

People traveling illegally from Pakistan to the Middle East are taken to Oman via Iran, the sources said.

22,765 people went abroad illegally from Pakistan in 2021 alone, International Center for Migration Policy Development said.