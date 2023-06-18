Funeral Shock: Woman Who Knocked On Coffin Passes Away After Hospital Stay

Ecuadorian health ministry has formed a team of experts to investigate the case

Woman Who Knocked On Coffin Passes Away After Hospital Stay

An Ecuadorian woman named Bella Montoya, aged 76, has passed away several days after a startling incident at her funeral.

Initially declared dead by a doctor at a hospital in Babahoyo, Bella Montoya surprised mourners during her wake by knocking on her coffin.

She was promptly rushed back to the same hospital for medical treatment. Unfortunately, after spending a week in intensive care, she ultimately succumbed to an ischemic stroke, as confirmed by Ecuador's health ministry.

Throughout her time in the hospital, she remained under constant surveillance. Following her death on June 16, her body was returned to the funeral home before her burial in a public cemetery.

The Ecuadorian health ministry has formed a team of experts to investigate the case. While this incident is unusual, it is not the only instance where someone was mistakenly pronounced dead and later found to be alive.

In a similar incident in New York State, an 82-year-old woman was discovered to be breathing at a funeral home three hours after being declared dead at a nursing home.



