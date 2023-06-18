Dengue Action Plan In Peshawar Speeded Up

Relief materials will be distributed to high-risk areas.

Médecins du Monde provided 3,900 mosquito nets, and 2,950 hygiene kits to the relief department.

The campaign includes sessions, meetings, and workshops in educational institutions, door-to-door teaching, billboards, and announcements in mosques.

Peshawar Secretary Relief Abdul Basit speeded up action against dengue, under the ‘Dengue Action Plan’.

Until now 560 schools, 241 colleges, and 9 madrasas have conducted dengue prevention sessions.

Besides, a total of 114,643 pamphlets, 32,802 banners, and 11,560 awareness brochures have been distributed in various districts during the last week.

The awareness campaign includes sessions, meetings, workshops in educational institutions, door-to-door campaigns, billboards, announcements in mosques, hoardings, radio messages, and effective social media campaigns.

Rescue 1122, PDMA, District Administration, and Civil Defense are jointly participating in public awareness initiatives.



