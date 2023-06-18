Footballer Shumaila Arrested In Connection With Jinnah House Attack

Shumaila Sattar, a former Pakistani footballer, was arrested on Sunday for her alleged involvement in the Jinnah House attack that took place on May 9.

Shumaila was identified through geo-fencing, and the police apprehended her during a raid on her house in Lahore. Following her arrest, she was transferred to a jail after requesting judicial remand.

In response to the incidents, the Punjab Home Department established five joint investigation teams (JITs) to investigate the arson at the Corp Commander House, also known as the Jinnah House, as well as the attack on Askari Tower on May 9.

These JITs, as per department notifications, will focus on the vandalism and arson that occurred within the high-security zone of Lahore.

Each JIT comprises police officials assigned to investigate cases registered in various police stations of the city regarding the attacks on the military installations.

The first JIT, led by Iqbal Town Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Dr. Aqeela Niaz Naqvi, will investigate FIR No.108/23 registered on May 13 at Sarwar Road police station under different sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) of 1997.

Two additional JITs, headed by City Division SP Investigation Dr. Raza Tanveer, have been formed. The first JIT, with five members, will investigate FIR No.1570/23 registered on May 11 at Mughalpura police station under PPC and ATA. The second JIT, consisting of four members, will probe FIR No.109/23 registered on May 13 at Sarwar Road police station under PPC and ATA.

The fourth JIT will be led by Sadar Division SP Investigation Abdul Hanan, assisted by four officers. They will investigate FIR No.1283/23 registered on May 12 at Gulberg police station under various sections of PPC and ATA.

The fifth JIT will be headed by Lahore Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Dr. Anoosh Masood, along with four officers. Their investigation will focus on FIR No.1271/23 registered on May 10 at Gulberg police station under PPC and ATA.