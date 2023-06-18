PFF NC Announces Women's Squad For FIFA Friendly Matches

These matches are scheduled to take place from July 10 to 18

The training camp for the selected squad will commence in the coming days

The Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has announced the roster for the national women's team for the upcoming FIFA friendly games.

As per reliable sources, the Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is in communication with the football federations of Kyrgyzstan and Mauritius to arrange friendly matches for the women's team. These matches are scheduled to take place from July 10 to 18.

The training camp for the selected squad will commence in the coming days.

SQUAD

Forwards: Aliya Sadiq, Anmol Hira, Isra Khan, Naqiyah Ali, Sanober Abdul Sattar and Zulfia Nazeer.

Midfielders:Aliza Sabir, Kayenaat Bhokari, Maria Khan, Marvi Baig, Rameen Fareed, Suha Hirani and Zahmena Malik.

3 The training camp for the selected squad will commence in the coming days 3 PFF NC Announces Women's Squad For FIFA Friendly Matches 3 These matches are scheduled to take place from July 10 to 18

Defenders: Kareema Mehdi, Kayla Siddiqui, Mishal Bhatti, Nizalia Siddiqui, Noureen Baig, Sahar Zaman, Sahiba Sherdil, Sara Khan and Sophiya Qureshi.

Goalkeepers:Fatima Naz, Mafia Parveen, Nisha Ashraf, Rumaysa Khan and Sahar Zaman.