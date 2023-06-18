SAFF Championship: Pakistan Football Team Could Receive Indian Visas

Pakistan Football Team Could Receive Indian Visas

The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 21 to July 4

Anwarul Haque verified that Pakistan versus India match cannot be rescheduled

On Monday, June 19, the Pakistan football team is expected to obtain Indian visas in preparation for the SAFF Championship in Bengaluru.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from June 21 to July 4, and Pakistan will play against India on the first day of the event.

“The visa applications of Pakistan players will be processed on Monday and they will be able to land in Bengaluru on Monday night or Tuesday morning well in time for the fixture,” a top Karnataka State Football Association official told Press Trust of India on condition of anonymity.

It is important to mention that the Pakistan team had planned to travel from Mauritius, where they recently took part in a four-nation tournament, to India on Sunday morning at 11:30 am.

However, sources indicate that the Indian authorities instructed them to change their departure plans and delay it until Monday.

At the same time, the SAFF General Secretary, Anwarul Haque, has verified that the Pakistan versus India match cannot be rescheduled. Haque also expressed that if the Pakistan team fails to arrive on time for the tournament, their matches could be canceled.

“The match is on Wednesday. Hopefully they can come by tomorrow (Monday),” Haq said.

“The match can’t be scheduled. It is out of the question because then it would mean rescheduling of the other matches, which is impossible.

“In case they can’t come, we have to cancel Pakistan’s matches.”

Pakistan's schedule in SAFF Championship

June 21 - India

June 24 - Kuwait

June 27 - Nepal