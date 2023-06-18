Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Super Dads Can Find The Real Dad Of The Child In 5 Secs

This image puzzle challenges a father to identify the child's father within 5 seconds.

Picture puzzles can improve observation and problem-solving abilities.

A child is happy playing with his toys. Two males are sitting in the room. Man A is reading the newspaper, while Man B is on his phone.

Can you figure out who the real father is in this picture?

Picture Puzzle Answer

If you look closely, you will note that man A looks to be reading a newspaper, but his gaze is drawn to the youngster, while man B is busy scrolling through his phone.

Man A obviously demonstrates fatherly instincts. As a result, male A is the true father of the child.