IPhone 11 Price In Pakistan And Features

Web Desk 18 Jun , 2023 08:15 PM

iPhone 11 is currently available in the market, t he smartphone's Hexa-core CPU expedites processes.

The display of the iPhone 11 is protected by a scratch-resistant glass.

Additionally, there are two parallel sensors and a central flash on the smartphone's horizontal camera.

The 6.1-inch liquid retina IPS LCD sensitive screen on the iPhone 11 has an 828 x 1792 pixel resolution.

The Apple iPhone 11’s 64 GB internal storage can accommodate all user data. IOS 11 is the company’s most useful and user-friendly software to date.

iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan

iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 99,999 – 114,999/-

iPhone 11 Specifications

BUILD

OS

IOS 13

Dimensions

150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm

Weight

189 g

SIM

Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)

Colors

Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White

FREQUENCY

2G Band

SIM1:  GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

3G Band

HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

4G Band

LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)

PROCESSOR

Chipset

Apple A13 (7 nm+)

DISPLAY

Technology

Liquid Retina IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch

Size

6.1 Inches

Resolution

828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI)

Protection

Scratch-resistant glass

Extra Features

625 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, True-tone, Wide color gamut, 120 Hz touch-sensing

MEMORY

Built-in

64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM

Card

No

CAMERA

Main

Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash

Features

Phase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)

Front

Dual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)

CONNECTIVITY

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot

Bluetooth

v5.0 with A2DP, LE

GPS

Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

USB

2.0, proprietary reversible connector

NFC

Yes

Data

GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps

FEATURES

Sensors

Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity

Audio

Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone

Browser

HTML5 (Safari)

Messaging

iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email

Games

Built-in + Downloadable

Torch

Yes

Extra

Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Front/back glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor

BATTERY

Capacity

(Li-ion Non removable), 3110 mAh

Talktime

up to 17 hrs

Musicplay

up to 65 hrs


– Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

Disclaimer:'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

