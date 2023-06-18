IPhone 11 Price In Pakistan And Features

iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specifications.

iPhone 11 is currently available in the market, t he smartphone's Hexa-core CPU expedites processes.

Additionally, there are two parallel sensors and a central flash on the smartphone's horizontal camera.

The 6.1-inch liquid retina IPS LCD sensitive screen on the iPhone 11 has an 828 x 1792 pixel resolution.

The Apple iPhone 11’s 64 GB internal storage can accommodate all user data. IOS 11 is the company’s most useful and user-friendly software to date.

iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan

iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 99,999 – 114,999/-

iPhone 11 Specifications

BUILD OS IOS 13 Dimensions 150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) PROCESSOR Chipset Apple A13 (7 nm+) DISPLAY Technology Liquid Retina IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass Extra Features 625 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, True-tone, Wide color gamut, 120 Hz touch-sensing MEMORY Built-in 64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.) Front Dual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Front/back glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3110 mAh Talktime up to 17 hrs Musicplay up to 65 hrs

– Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging

