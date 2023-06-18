IPhone 11 Price In Pakistan And Features

- iPhone 11 price in Pakistan and specifications.
- The display of the iPhone 11 is protected by a scratch-resistant glass.
- The iPhone 11's battery has a 3110 mAh capacity.
iPhone 11 is currently available in the market, t he smartphone's Hexa-core CPU expedites processes.
Additionally, there are two parallel sensors and a central flash on the smartphone's horizontal camera.
The 6.1-inch liquid retina IPS LCD sensitive screen on the iPhone 11 has an 828 x 1792 pixel resolution.
The Apple iPhone 11’s 64 GB internal storage can accommodate all user data. IOS 11 is the company’s most useful and user-friendly software to date.
iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan
iPhone 11 Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 99,999 – 114,999/-
iPhone 11 Specifications
|
BUILD
|
OS
|
IOS 13
|
Dimensions
|
150.9 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
|
Weight
|
189 g
|
SIM
|
Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|
Colors
|
Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, Red, White
|
FREQUENCY
|
2G Band
|
SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|
3G Band
|
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|
4G Band
|
LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|
PROCESSOR
|
Chipset
|
Apple A13 (7 nm+)
|
DISPLAY
|
Technology
|
Liquid Retina IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|
Size
|
6.1 Inches
|
Resolution
|
828 x 1792 Pixels (~324 PPI)
|
Protection
|
Scratch-resistant glass
|
Extra Features
|
625 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, True-tone, Wide color gamut, 120 Hz touch-sensing
|
MEMORY
|
Built-in
|
64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|
Card
|
No
|
CAMERA
|
Main
|
Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash
|
Features
|
Phase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, stereo sound rec.)
|
Front
|
Dual 12 MP TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|
CONNECTIVITY
|
WLAN
|
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ad, dual-band, hotspot
|
Bluetooth
|
v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|
GPS
|
Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|
USB
|
2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|
NFC
|
Yes
|
Data
|
GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|
FEATURES
|
Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|
Audio
|
Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|
Browser
|
HTML5 (Safari)
|
Messaging
|
iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|
Games
|
Built-in + Downloadable
|
Torch
|
Yes
|
Extra
|
Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Front/back glass + aluminum frame (7000 series), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|
BATTERY
|
Capacity
|
(Li-ion Non removable), 3110 mAh
|
Talktime
|
up to 17 hrs
|
Musicplay
|
up to 65 hrs
|
– Fast battery charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Qi wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging
Disclaimer:'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
