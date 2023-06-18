IPhone 12 Price In Pakistan And Specs

- iPhone 12 price in Pakistan and features.
- The smartphone has a 6.1-inch super retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen.
- The smartphone battery has a capacity of 2815 mAh.
iPhone 12 is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by an Apple A14 Bionic chipset and an hexa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.1-inch super retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen, which features a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels.
The iPhone 12 features 4GB Ram and 64/128/256GB built-in storage capacity options.
The smartphone battery has a capacity of 2815 mAh.
iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan
iPhone 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 175,599/-
iPhone 12 Specifications:
|
BUILD
|
OS
|
IOS 14.1
|
Dimensions
|
146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm
|
Weight
|
164 g
|
SIM
|
Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|
Colors
|
Black, White, Red, Green, Blue
|
FREQUENCY
|
2G Band
|
SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|
3G Band
|
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|
4G Band
|
LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|
5G Band
|
SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|
PROCESSOR
|
CPU
|
Hexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)
|
Chipset
|
Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)
|
GPU
|
Apple GPU (4-core graphics)
|
DISPLAY
|
Technology
|
Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|
Size
|
6.1 Inches
|
Resolution
|
1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|
Protection
|
Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating
|
Extra Features
|
HDR10, 625 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone
|
MEMORY
|
Built-in
|
64/128/256GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|
Card
|
No
|
CAMERA
|
Main
|
Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″, Quad-LED dual-tone flash
|
Features
|
Phase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 30fps), stereo sound rec.)
|
Front
|
Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|
CONNECTIVITY
|
WLAN
|
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|
Bluetooth
|
v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|
GPS
|
Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|
USB
|
Lightning, USB 2.0
|
NFC
|
Yes
|
Data
|
GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|
FEATURES
|
Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|
Audio
|
Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|
Browser
|
HTML5 (Safari)
|
Messaging
|
iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|
Games
|
Built-in + Downloadable
|
Torch
|
Yes
|
Extra
|
IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|
BATTERY
|
Capacity
|
(Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh
|
Standby
|
up to 17 hrs
|
Musicplay
|
up to 65 hrs
|
– Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
690,657,848[+11*]
DEATHS
6,893,597[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,155[+0*]
DEATHS
30,661[+0*]