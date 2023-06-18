language: English
IPhone 12 Price In Pakistan And Specs

IPhone 12 Price In Pakistan And Specs

Web Desk 18 Jun , 2023 08:19 PM

IPhone 12 Price In Pakistan And Specs
  • iPhone 12 price in Pakistan and features.
  • The smartphone has a 6.1-inch super retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen.
  • The smartphone battery has a capacity of 2815 mAh.

iPhone 12 is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by an Apple A14 Bionic chipset and an hexa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch super retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen, which features a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels.

The iPhone 12 features 4GB Ram and 64/128/256GB built-in storage capacity options.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 2815 mAh.

iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan

iPhone 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 175,599/-

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 2815 mAh.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 2815 mAh.

iPhone 12 price in Pakistan and features.

iPhone 12 price in Pakistan and features.

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch super retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen.

The smartphone has a 6.1-inch super retina XDR OLED capacitive touchscreen.

iPhone 12 Specifications:

BUILD

OS

IOS 14.1

Dimensions

146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm

Weight

164 g

SIM

Dual Sim, Dual Standby or eSIM (Nano-SIM)

Colors

Black, White, Red, Green, Blue

FREQUENCY

2G Band

SIM1:  GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

3G Band

HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

4G Band

LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)

5G Band

SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave

PROCESSOR

CPU

Hexa-core (2 x 3.1 GHz Firestorm + 4 x 1.8 GHz Icestorm)

Chipset

Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm)

GPU

Apple GPU (4-core graphics)

DISPLAY

Technology

Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch

Size

6.1 Inches

Resolution

1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)

Protection

Scratch-resistant glass, oleophobic coating

Extra Features

HDR10, 625 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak), Dolby Vision, Wide color gamut, True-tone

MEMORY

Built-in

64/128/256GB Built-in, 4GB RAM

Card

No

CAMERA

Main

Dual Camera: 12 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 13mm (ultrawide), 1/3.6″, Quad-LED dual-tone flash

Features

Phase detection, OIS, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 30fps), stereo sound rec.)

Front

Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ + SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor), HDR, Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)

CONNECTIVITY

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot

Bluetooth

v5.0 with A2DP, LE

GPS

Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

USB

Lightning, USB 2.0

NFC

Yes

Data

GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps

FEATURES

Sensors

Accelerometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity

Audio

Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone

Browser

HTML5 (Safari)

Messaging

iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email

Games

Built-in + Downloadable

Torch

Yes

Extra

IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 6m for 30 mins) Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Siri natural language commands and dictation, Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor

BATTERY

Capacity

(Li-ion Non removable), 2815 mAh

Standby

up to 17 hrs

Musicplay

up to 65 hrs


– Fast charging 18W, 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi fast wireless charging 15W


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

