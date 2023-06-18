IPhone 13 Pro Max Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan and features.
- The smartphone has the most current 5 nm Apple A15 Bionic chipset.
- The battery in the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 4352 mAh capacity.
iPhone 13 Pro Max is currently available in the market, t he smartphone has the most current 5 nm Apple A15 Bionic chipset.
This phone has the fastest chipset presently available. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a more potent GPU despite having five cores as compared to the iPhone 13 Pro's four.
Consistent performance would undoubtedly be advantageous to customers, but the true issue here is GPU throttling. The user still gets dependable functionality and perhaps lag-free gaming in spite of this.
There are four storage choices and 6 GB of RAM available with the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Other versions have storage capacities of 256, 512, 1TB, and 128 GB.
The battery in the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 4352 mAh capacity.
iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan
iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan is Rs 373,999/-
iPhone 13 Pro Max Specifications:
|
BUILD
|
OS
|
IOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3
|
Dimensions
|
160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm
|
Weight
|
240 g
|
SIM
|
Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|
Colors
|
Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
|
FREQUENCY
|
2G Band
|
SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|
3G Band
|
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|
4G Band
|
LTE
|
5G Band
|
SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|
PROCESSOR
|
CPU
|
Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard)
|
Chipset
|
Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)
|
GPU
|
Apple GPU (5-core graphics)
|
DISPLAY
|
Technology
|
Super Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch
|
Size
|
6.7 Inches
|
Resolution
|
1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|
Protection
|
Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating
|
Extra Features
|
120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)
|
MEMORY
|
Built-in
|
128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe
|
Card
|
No
|
CAMERA
|
Main
|
Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|
Features
|
(HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)
|
Front
|
Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|
CONNECTIVITY
|
WLAN
|
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot
|
Bluetooth
|
v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|
GPS
|
Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS
|
USB
|
Lightning, USB 2.0
|
NFC
|
Yes
|
Data
|
GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|
FEATURES
|
Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity
|
Audio
|
Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|
Browser
|
Yes
|
Messaging
|
iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|
Games
|
Built-in + Downloadable
|
Torch
|
Yes
|
Extra
|
Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support
|
BATTERY
|
Capacity
|
(Li-ion Non removable), 4352 mAh
|
– Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
End of Article
COVID-19 CASES
CONFIRMED CASES
690,455,096[+1*]
DEATHS
6,892,400[+0*]
CONFIRMED CASES
1,581,106[+0*]
DEATHS
30,660[+0*]