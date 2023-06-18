IPhone 13 Pro Max Price In Pakistan & Specifications

language: English
Web Desk 18 Jun , 2023 09:24 PM

  • iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan and features.
  • The smartphone has the most current 5 nm Apple A15 Bionic chipset.
  • The battery in the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 4352 mAh capacity.

iPhone 13 Pro Max is currently available in the market, t he smartphone has the most current 5 nm Apple A15 Bionic chipset.

This phone has the fastest chipset presently available. The iPhone 13 Pro Max has a more potent GPU despite having five cores as compared to the iPhone 13 Pro's four.

Consistent performance would undoubtedly be advantageous to customers, but the true issue here is GPU throttling. The user still gets dependable functionality and perhaps lag-free gaming in spite of this.

There are four storage choices and 6 GB of RAM available with the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Other versions have storage capacities of 256, 512, 1TB, and 128 GB.

The battery in the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 4352 mAh capacity.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan

iPhone 13 Pro Max Price in Pakistan is Rs 373,999/-

iPhone 13 Pro Max Specifications:

BUILD

OS

IOS 15, upgradable to iOS 15.3

Dimensions

160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7 mm

Weight

240 g

SIM

Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)

Colors

Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue

FREQUENCY

2G Band

SIM1:  GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

3G Band

HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

4G Band

LTE

5G Band

SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave

PROCESSOR

CPU

Hexa-core (2 x 3.22 GHz Avalanche + 4x X.X GHz Blizzard)

Chipset

Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm)

GPU

Apple GPU (5-core graphics)

DISPLAY

Technology

Super Retina XDR OLED Touchscreen, Multitouch

Size

6.7 Inches

Resolution

1284 x 2778 Pixels (~457 PPI)

Protection

Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating

Extra Features

120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (HBM), 1200 nits (peak)

MEMORY

Built-in

128/256/512GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, 1TB, NVMe

Card

No

CAMERA

Main

Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), dual pixel PDAF, sensor-shift OIS + 12 MP, f/2.8, 77mm (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 2 MP, f/1.8, 13mm, (ultrawide), PDAF + TOF 3D LiDAR scanner (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash

Features

(HDR + photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, 10â€‘bit HDR, Dolby Vision HDR (up to 60fps), ProRes, Cinematic mode, stereo sound rec.)

Front

Dual 12 MP, f/2.2, 23mm (wide), 1/3.6″ SL 3D, (depth/biometrics sensor)@24/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS), HDR, Video ([email protected]/25/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)

CONNECTIVITY

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, hotspot

Bluetooth

v5.0 with A2DP, LE

GPS

Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS

USB

Lightning, USB 2.0

NFC

Yes

Data

GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps, 4G LTE-A, 5G, (EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)

FEATURES

Sensors

Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Face ID, Gyro, Proximity

Audio

Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone

Browser

Yes

Messaging

iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email

Games

Built-in + Downloadable

Torch

Yes

Extra

Glass front + Gorilla Glass), Glass back + Gorilla Glass), stainless steel frame, Scratch-resistant ceramic glass, oleophobic coating, Wide color gamut, True-tone, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Ultra Wideband (UWB) support

BATTERY

Capacity

(Li-ion Non removable), 4352 mAh


– Fast charging (27W, unofficial rating), 50% in 30 min (advertised), USB Power Delivery 2.0, MagSafe wireless charging 15W, Qi magnetic fast wireless charging 7.5W


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

