IPhone X Price In Pakistan And Specifications

Web Desk 18 Jun , 2023 08:11 PM

IPhone X Price In Pakistan And Specifications
iPhone X is currently available in the market, the smartphone has an Apple A11 Bionic chipset and a hexa core processor.

The smartphone has a 5.8 inches super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1125 x 2436 Pixels.

iPhone X has 3Gb Ram and 64Gb built-in storage capacity.

The smartphone has 2716 mAh battery capacity.

iPhone X price in Pakistan

iPhone X Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 39,999 – 49,999/-

iPhone X Specifications

BUILD

OS

IOS 11

Dimensions

143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm

Weight

174 g

SIM

Single SIM (Nano-SIM)

Colors

Space Gray, Silver

FREQUENCY

2G Band

SIM1:  GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

3G Band

HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100

4G Band

LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)

PROCESSOR

CPU

Hexa Core (2 x Monsoon + 4 x Mistral)

Chipset

Apple A11 Bionic

GPU

Apple GPU (3-core graphics)

DISPLAY

Technology

Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch

Size

5.8 Inches

Resolution

1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)

Protection

Scratch-resistant glass

Extra Features

Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display

MEMORY

Built-in

64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM

Card

No

CAMERA

Main

Dual 12 MP, autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash

Features

f/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps)

Front

7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected][email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama

CONNECTIVITY

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot

Bluetooth

v5.0 with A2DP, LE

GPS

Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO

USB

v3.0, reversible connector

NFC

Yes

Data

GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps

FEATURES

Sensors

Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity

Audio

Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone with stereo speakers

Browser

HTML5 (Safari)

Messaging

iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email

Games

Built-in + Downloadable

Torch

Yes

Extra

Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor

BATTERY

Capacity

2716 mAh (Li-Ion Non removable)

Talktime

up to 21 hrs

Musicplay

up to 60 hrs


– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging


Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

