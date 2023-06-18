IPhone X Price In Pakistan And Specifications

- iPhone X price in Pakistan and features.
iPhone X is currently available in the market, the smartphone has an Apple A11 Bionic chipset and a hexa core processor.
The smartphone has a 5.8 inches super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1125 x 2436 Pixels.
iPhone X has 3Gb Ram and 64Gb built-in storage capacity.
iPhone X price in Pakistan
iPhone X Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 39,999 – 49,999/-
iPhone X Specifications
|
BUILD
|
OS
|
IOS 11
|
Dimensions
|
143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
|
Weight
|
174 g
|
SIM
|
Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|
Colors
|
Space Gray, Silver
|
FREQUENCY
|
2G Band
|
SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|
3G Band
|
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|
4G Band
|
LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|
PROCESSOR
|
CPU
|
Hexa Core (2 x Monsoon + 4 x Mistral)
|
Chipset
|
Apple A11 Bionic
|
GPU
|
Apple GPU (3-core graphics)
|
DISPLAY
|
Technology
|
Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|
Size
|
5.8 Inches
|
Resolution
|
1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
|
Protection
|
Scratch-resistant glass
|
Extra Features
|
Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display
|
MEMORY
|
Built-in
|
64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|
Card
|
No
|
CAMERA
|
Main
|
Dual 12 MP, autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash
|
Features
|
f/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps)
|
Front
|
7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected], [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
|
CONNECTIVITY
|
WLAN
|
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|
Bluetooth
|
v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|
GPS
|
Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|
USB
|
v3.0, reversible connector
|
NFC
|
Yes
|
Data
|
GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|
FEATURES
|
Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|
Audio
|
Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone with stereo speakers
|
Browser
|
HTML5 (Safari)
|
Messaging
|
iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|
Games
|
Built-in + Downloadable
|
Torch
|
Yes
|
Extra
|
Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|
BATTERY
|
Capacity
|
2716 mAh (Li-Ion Non removable)
|
Talktime
|
up to 21 hrs
|
Musicplay
|
up to 60 hrs
|
– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
