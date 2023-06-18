IPhone X Price In Pakistan And Specifications

iPhone X price in Pakistan and features.

The smartphone has an Apple A11 Bionic chipset.

The smartphone has 2716 mAh battery capacity.

iPhone X is currently available in the market, the smartphone has an Apple A11 Bionic chipset and a hexa core processor.

The smartphone has a 5.8 inches super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1125 x 2436 Pixels.

iPhone X has 3Gb Ram and 64Gb built-in storage capacity.

The smartphone has 2716 mAh battery capacity.

iPhone X price in Pakistan

iPhone X Price in Pakistan is in between Rs. 39,999 – 49,999/-

3 The smartphone has 2716 mAh battery capacity. 3 iPhone X price in Pakistan and features. 3 The smartphone has an Apple A11 Bionic chipset.

iPhone X Specifications

BUILD OS IOS 11 Dimensions 143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm Weight 174 g SIM Single SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Silver FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) PROCESSOR CPU Hexa Core (2 x Monsoon + 4 x Mistral) Chipset Apple A11 Bionic GPU Apple GPU (3-core graphics) DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch Size 5.8 Inches Resolution 1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass Extra Features Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Dual 12 MP, autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash Features f/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps) Front 7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected], [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB v3.0, reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone with stereo speakers Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor BATTERY Capacity 2716 mAh (Li-Ion Non removable) Talktime up to 21 hrs Musicplay up to 60 hrs

– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging





Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

