Samsung Galaxy A13 Price In Pakistan And Features

Samsung Galaxy A13 Price In Pakistan And Features

Web Desk 18 Jun , 2023 07:46 PM

Samsung Galaxy A13 Price In Pakistan And Features
Samsung Galaxy a13 is currently available in the market, it is a top-notch smartphone in the midrange price range.

The Exynos 850 chipset and an octa-core processor power the smartphone.

The smartphone features 4GB Ram and 64GB built-in storage capacity, which can be extended up to 1TB by using a microSD card.

The Samsung's a13 has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications

BUILD

OS

Android 12 OS

UI

OneUI 4.1

Dimensions

165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm

Weight

195 g

SIM

Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)

Colors

Black, White, Peach, Blue

FREQUENCY

2G Band

SIM1:  GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

3G Band

HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100

4G Band

LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)

PROCESSOR

CPU

Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Chipset

Exynos 850 (8nm)

GPU

Mali-G52 MP1

DISPLAY

Technology

PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch

Size

6.6 Inches

Resolution

1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)

Protection

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

MEMORY

Built-in

64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM

Card

MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)

CAMERA

Main

Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash

Features

Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])

Front

8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])

CONNECTIVITY

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth

v5.0 with A2DP, LE

GPS

Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS

Radio

FM Radio (Unspecified)

USB

USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go

NFC

No

Data

GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A

FEATURES

Sensors

Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing

Audio

3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone

Browser

HTML5

Messaging

SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM

Games

Built-in + Downloadable

Torch

Yes

Extra

Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer

BATTERY

Capacity

(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh


– Fast charging 15W

Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

