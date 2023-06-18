Samsung Galaxy A13 Price In Pakistan And Features

- Samsung Galaxy a13 price in Pakistan and specifications.
Samsung Galaxy a13 is currently available in the market, it is a top-notch smartphone in the midrange price range.
The Exynos 850 chipset and an octa-core processor power the smartphone.
The smartphone features 4GB Ram and 64GB built-in storage capacity, which can be extended up to 1TB by using a microSD card.
The Samsung's a13 has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A13 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 43,999/-
Samsung Galaxy A13 specifications
|
BUILD
|
OS
|
Android 12 OS
|
UI
|
OneUI 4.1
|
Dimensions
|
165.1 x 76.4 x 8.8 mm
|
Weight
|
195 g
|
SIM
|
Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|
Colors
|
Black, White, Peach, Blue
|
FREQUENCY
|
2G Band
|
SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|
3G Band
|
HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|
4G Band
|
LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|
PROCESSOR
|
CPU
|
Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|
Chipset
|
Exynos 850 (8nm)
|
GPU
|
Mali-G52 MP1
|
DISPLAY
|
Technology
|
PLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|
Size
|
6.6 Inches
|
Resolution
|
1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|
Protection
|
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|
MEMORY
|
Built-in
|
64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|
Card
|
MicroSD Card (support Up to 1TB)
|
CAMERA
|
Main
|
Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/5″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|
Features
|
Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|
Front
|
8 MP, f/2.2, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|
CONNECTIVITY
|
WLAN
|
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|
Bluetooth
|
v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|
GPS
|
Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|
Radio
|
FM Radio (Unspecified)
|
USB
|
USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|
NFC
|
No
|
Data
|
GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|
FEATURES
|
Sensors
|
Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|
Audio
|
3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|
Browser
|
HTML5
|
Messaging
|
SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|
Games
|
Built-in + Downloadable
|
Torch
|
Yes
|
Extra
|
Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|
BATTERY
|
Capacity
|
(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|
|
|
– Fast charging 15W
