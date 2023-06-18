Tecno Spark 7 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

- Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan and features.
- The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset.
- Tecno Spark 7 features 6000 mAh battery capacity.
Tecno Spark 7 is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and an 2.0 Ghz octa-core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.
The Tecno's Spark 7 has 4GB Ram and 64GB built-in storage capacity.
Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan
Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-
Tecno Spark 7 Specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|HIOS 7.5
|Dimensions
|164.8 x 76.1 x 9.5 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, summer Mint
|Frequency
|2G Band
| SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G70
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G52 MC2
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.52 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1640 Pixels (~275 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 16 MP, AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
