Tecno Spark 7 Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan and features.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset.

Tecno Spark 7 features 6000 mAh battery capacity.

Tecno Spark 7 is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset and an 2.0 Ghz octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.52-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.

The Tecno's Spark 7 has 4GB Ram and 64GB built-in storage capacity.

Tecno Spark 7 features 6000 mAh battery capacity.

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-

3 Tecno Spark 7 features 6000 mAh battery capacity. 3 Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan and features. 3 The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset.

Tecno Spark 7 Specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI HIOS 7.5 Dimensions 164.8 x 76.1 x 9.5 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, summer Mint Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 GPU Arm Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~275 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 16 MP, AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh





Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

