Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan And Specifications

Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan And Specifications

Web Desk 18 Jun , 2023 07:43 PM

Vivo V23e Price In Pakistan And Specifications
Vivo v23e is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G96 chipset and an octa-core processor.

The smartphone features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.

The Vivo v23e has a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 4050 mAh.

Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan

Vivo v23e Price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Vivo v23e Specifications:

BUILD

OS

Android 11 OS

UI

FuntouchOS 12

Dimensions

160.9 x 74.3 x 7.4 mm

Weight

172 g

SIM

Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)

Colors

Sunshine Coast, moonlight shadow

FREQUENCY

2G Band

SIM1:  GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

3G Band

HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100

4G Band

LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)

PROCESSOR

CPU

Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Chipset

Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)

GPU

Mali-G57 MC2

DISPLAY

Technology

AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch

Size

6.44 Inches

Resolution

1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)

MEMORY

Built-in

128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM

Card

microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)

CAMERA

Main

Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), dual-LED dual-tone flash

Features

Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps)

Front

50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])

CONNECTIVITY

WLAN

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot

Bluetooth

v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD

GPS

Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO

Radio

FM Radio

USB

USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go

NFC

No

Data

GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A

FEATURES

Sensors

Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity

Audio

24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone

Browser

HTML5

Messaging

SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM

Games

Built-in + Downloadable

Torch

Yes

Extra

Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor

BATTERY

Capacity

(Li-Po Non removable), 4050 mAh





Disclaimer:'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'

