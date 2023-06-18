Flooding In Eastern Nepal: 1 Dead, 17 Missing In Sankhuwasabha District

1 Dead, 17 Missing In Sankhuwasabha District

According to local police, heavy rainfall in Sankhuwasabha district in eastern Nepal caused floods that resulted in the death of one person and left 17 individuals missing.

On Saturday night, the Hewa Khola river swelled due to the intense rains, causing three more people to sustain injuries, as reported by Birendra Godar, a district police official.

Among them, 18 people were working for a Hewa Khola hydropower plant under construction, which was submerged in floods and appeared badly damaged, Godar added.

Some houses, two motorable bridges and some livestock animals were also swept away in floods, the police official said, noting that the floods were raging unabated till Sunday morning, making the rescue operation difficult.

The annual monsoon season usually starts in Nepal around mid-June, causing loss of lives and property in floods and landslides in the mountainous country.