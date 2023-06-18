Aagha Ali Opens Up About Not Wanting To Get Married

Aagha Ali, a renowned Pakistani actor and singer, has gained popularity for his outstanding performances

Aagha Ali's father, also an actor, has had a significant influence on his career in the entertainment industry

Aagha openly discussed the concept of marriage and shared his personal experience

Aagha Ali, a renowned and skilled Pakistani actor and singer, has established himself as a prominent figure in the entertainment industry with his remarkable performances in numerous television dramas.

Aagha Ali's father, a well-known actor in his era, has left a significant impact on his son's career. He has garnered immense praise for his convincing acting skills, particularly in popular dramas like 'Mere Bewafa' and 'Dil - E - Gumshuda.' Aagha Ali is happily married to Hina Altaf, and their incredible chemistry has captured the hearts of millions of fans.

Recently, Aagha Ali made an appearance on the television show 'The Chocolate Times'. During the show, he openly discussed his marriage and shared details about the experience.

Aagha says, 'I think that marriage is the biggest risk of your life because you have to share your whole life with a person whom you don’t know, and in my case, I only knew Hina for a few months. Also, the people around you (friends) come up with warnings and disclaimers about marriage, they say, ‘dude, don’t get married, its a trap, etc’.'

He also added 'I used to think that I am super cool because I don’t want to marry but now I am happy after marriage and everyone should get married, yes, you cant give a hundred percent guarantee of everything but you must try and if it doesn’t work, its okay'





