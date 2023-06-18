Alizeh Shah Turns Down Superstar Offer Initially

Alizeh Shah is a leading actress, began her career as a child star

She initially had reservations about accepting the film role due to family concerns

Alizeh Shah further achieved success with her appearance in the drama series "Ehd e Wafa"

Alizeh Shah, currently a leading actress in the drama industry, began her career as a child star, making her debut at the age of 6 in an advertisement. At 16, she seized a significant opportunity by starring in her first film, 'Superstar,' alongside Mahira Khan and Bilal Ashraf, where she gained recognition for her impressive performance.

Subsequently, Alizeh Shah further climbed the ladder of success by appearing in the drama series 'Ehd e Wafa,' sharing the screen with Ahad Raza Mir.

During a recent interview, Alizeh shared that she initially had reservations about accepting the role in Superstar. She explained that her family had concerns about her acting in a film, and she herself was not prepared to make a debut in movies.

Alizeh believed that actors should acquire certain skills and undergo grooming before entering the film industry, which reflected her mindset at that particular time.

Alizeh Shah revealed that Momina Duraid played a crucial role in changing her perspective on the film Superstar.

With Duraid's guidance, she came to realize the film's greatness and decided to sign on, a decision she now holds dear as a cherished opportunity.







