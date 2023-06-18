Fatima Effendi And Kanwar Arsalan Share Tips For Beautiful Kids With Coloured Eyes

Celebrity couple Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan discuss their children's captivating eyes

Fatima Effendi reveals reciting Surah Yusuf during pregnancy as a potential factor for beautiful children

Fatima Effendi emphasizes the role of prayers while acknowledging no guarantee for specific results

Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan, beloved celebrities, have captured the hearts of millions with their remarkable talents and now as parents to two children, their family is adored by many.

The couple's sons have often received compliments for their captivating eyes, adding to the charm of their beautiful family.

In their recent vlog, Fatima and Arsalan discussed the frequent inquiries they receive about their children's coloured eyes and the secret behind their kids' beauty.

Fatima Effendi, while sharing her tips, disclosed that during both her pregnancies, she would recite or listen to Surah Yusuf, as she had heard it could contribute to having beautiful children.

Additionally, she mentioned that listening to Surah Maryam provided relief during labor pains.

Fatima Effendi mentioned that she used to consume coconut water, believing it could reduce melanin in babies and contribute to lighter skin and eyes.

However, she cautioned that excessive consumption of coconut water could potentially cause 'Sunflower Disease,' a condition associated with albinism in infants.

Fatima Effendi acknowledged that she cannot guarantee the desired results, but she expressed that she had prayed extensively for children with colored eyes, emphasizing the significant role of prayers in the process.







