Fazal Hussain And Aina Asif Open Up About Each Other's On-Set Moments

Aina Asif and Fazal Hussain have gained immense popularity among fans for their remarkable on-screen chemistry in the hit drama series 'Baby Baji'.

Despite being already well-known actors, their fame has skyrocketed due to their roles in this popular daily soap. During their appearance on The Night Show, they discussed their strong bond and camaraderie while filming the show.

Fazal Hussain and Aina Asif have spoken about each other on multiple occasions. Fazal Hussain disclosed that Aina occasionally struggles to remember her lines while filming. He also mentioned that Aina is not fluent in Urdu. Similarly, Aina Asif shared that Fazal Hussain also experiences moments of forgetting his lines.

Despite this, their on-screen chemistry is exceptional and they have garnered a considerable fan following. They expressed their desire to maintain their friendship in the future, recognizing that the entertainment industry is relatively small.

Aina Asif and Fazal Hussain expressed their enjoyment in collaborating with each other. Aina Asif mentioned her fondness for playfully teasing Fazal Hussain.

The duo also revealed that they engage in friendly banter on set, particularly regarding their respective heights.








