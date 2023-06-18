Merub Ali Breaks Silence And Reveals Her True Age

Merub Ali Opens Up About Being 21, Not 27

Merub Ali's Confident Response, Age Doesn't Define Her Success in Showbiz

Merub Ali Shares Her Fascination with the Field

Merub Ali, a rising actress and well-known model in the Pakistani showbiz industry, has recently disclosed her true age.

In a recent appearance on a private TV program, Merub candidly addressed her engagement with singer Asim Azhar and openly talked about her true age.

During the discussion, the model highlighted that her age is often misrepresented on Google or the internet, which displays her as 27 years old, whereas her actual age is 21.

Merub Ali emphasized the utmost accuracy and precision when it comes to her age, leaving no room for error. She further elaborated on the matter, providing additional details.

Merub shared, “I stepped into the showbiz world with Sajjad Ali’s music video ‘Lagaya Dil’ in 2018 when I was 16 years old. However, even now, I hear rumours about me hiding my age.”

In a light-hearted manner, Merub Ali silenced her critics and playfully addressed, “What difference does it make anyway? How old I am?.”

During the interview, the host inquired about Merub Ali's educational background, and she enthusiastically shared her passion for the field of law.

She said, “I have a fondness for the law. When I was young, I found the judiciary law intriguing. I used to watch documentary films. I knew the names of all the serial killers. I was curious to understand why they did what they did.”

