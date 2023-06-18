language: English
Momina Iqbal Shines In Stunning Captures

Momina Iqbal Shines In Stunning Captures

Web Desk 18 Jun , 2023 11:32 PM

Momina Iqbal Shines In Stunning Captures
  • Momina Iqbal is a rising star in the entertainment industry
  • Momina Iqbal gains a massive following as a newcomer
  • Momina achieves prominence through notable dramas like "Ehd e Wafa" and "Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3"

Momina Iqbal, a newcomer in the entertainment industry, quickly gained a massive following. Initially starting her career in modeling, she collaborated with numerous brands before receiving acting opportunities.

Her debut drama, 'Parlour Wali Larki,' didn't garner much attention, but the OST 'Bol Kaffara' became a sensational hit, even inspiring a Bollywood version.

She later achieved prominence through notable dramas such as 'Ehd e Wafa' and 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.'

Renowned for her beauty and versatile acting skills, Momina has garnered a dedicated following who never cease to praise her captivating looks and ability to embody any character. Candid and open, she has shed light on the insecurities new entrants can trigger among established actors on set and the issue of disproportionate role distribution.



Alongside these insightful discussions, Momina has been treating her fans to a delightful array of stunning and vibrant photographs.



