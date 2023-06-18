Momina Iqbal Shines In Stunning Captures

Momina Iqbal is a rising star in the entertainment industry

Momina Iqbal, a newcomer in the entertainment industry, quickly gained a massive following. Initially starting her career in modeling, she collaborated with numerous brands before receiving acting opportunities.

Her debut drama, 'Parlour Wali Larki,' didn't garner much attention, but the OST 'Bol Kaffara' became a sensational hit, even inspiring a Bollywood version.

She later achieved prominence through notable dramas such as 'Ehd e Wafa' and 'Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.'

Renowned for her beauty and versatile acting skills, Momina has garnered a dedicated following who never cease to praise her captivating looks and ability to embody any character. Candid and open, she has shed light on the insecurities new entrants can trigger among established actors on set and the issue of disproportionate role distribution.









Alongside these insightful discussions, Momina has been treating her fans to a delightful array of stunning and vibrant photographs.







