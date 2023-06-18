Rabya Kulsoom And Faizan Sheikh's Dance On Popular Song Takes The Internet By Storm

Rabya Kulsoom and Faizan Sheikh are renowned Pakistani actors

Rabya Kulsoom has gained immense popularity with notable performances in hit serials

Rabya Kulsoom and Faizan Sheikh frequently share delightful dance videos

Rabya Kulsoom and Faizan Sheikh, renowned Pakistani actors, are siblings and children of esteemed veteran actor Parveen Akbar.

Rabya Kulsoom, gaining immense popularity, has delivered notable performances in hit serials such as 'Fraud' and 'Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha'. Both siblings began their careers in theater and have established themselves as talented individuals in the media industry.

Faizan Sheikh and Rabya Kulsoom, known for their passion for dancing, frequently share their delightful dance videos and even create their own choreography. Recently, they joined the trend of the popular Indian song 'Nainonwale Ne' and posted a dance video showcasing their flexible and captivating moves.

Their seamless performance adds an intriguing element to the video, capturing the interest of viewers.









The video of Rabya Kulsoom and Faizan Sheikh showcasing their dance moves has received tremendous love from fans. Rabya's fans particularly admire her exceptional skills and expressed their adoration for the talented actor.

Both Rabya and Faizan have garnered a dedicated fan base solely due to their impressive dancing videos.








