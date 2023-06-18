Tere Bin: Wahaj Ali & Sabeena Farooq's BTS Goes Viral

The Pakistani television drama series, "Tere Bin," which has been on air for the past five months

The Pakistani television drama series, 'Tere Bin,' which has been on air for the past five months, initially gained immense popularity. However, recently, the show's storyline has taken a downturn, leaving fans dissatisfied and expressing their disappointment. The latest episode's promo, hinting at Haya and Murtasim's impending marriage, further added fuel to the fire. Fans disowned the drama altogether after this development. Moreover, a behind-the-scenes video from the wedding track, shared by Sabeena Farooq, sparked outrage among viewers. Let's take a closer look at the fans' reaction to this controversial turn of events.

Fans Express Disgust Over Haya and Murtasim's Relationship:

Upon viewing the BTS video of Haya and Murtasim's wedding track, fans were left feeling disgusted and disappointed. The video was shared by Sabeena Farooq, which intensified the fans' backlash. Displeased with the content, fans expressed their dissatisfaction through various comments, criticizing the unnecessary romantic pairing of Haya and Murtasim.

Social Media Outrage Directed at Sabeena Farooq:

As fans' anger grew, they directed their frustration towards Sabeena Farooq for sharing the controversial BTS video and subsequently disabling the comments section. Fans felt betrayed by this action, as they believed their opinions were being suppressed. The backlash was evident, with users expressing their disappointment towards Farooq and demanding an explanation for her involvement in promoting an unwanted couple.

Strong Reactions from Viewers:

The discontent among fans was palpable, with strong reactions flooding social media platforms. Comments such as 'Murtasim deserves Haya' and 'I showed this video to my mother, she said, 'Go to Hell'' were indicative of the viewers' frustration. Many fans expressed their disgust at the glorification of the Haya and Murtasim relationship, emphasizing that this storyline was uncalled for and unnecessary.

Conclusion:

The once highly acclaimed Pakistani drama series, 'Tere Bin,' is facing a significant backlash from its devoted fanbase. The recent plot twist involving Haya and Murtasim's marriage track has caused disappointment and discontent among viewers. The release of a behind-the-scenes video, shared by Sabeena Farooq, has only intensified the fans' outrage. As fans continue to express their displeasure on social media, it remains to be seen how the show's creators will address these concerns and attempt to regain the trust and support of their loyal audience.